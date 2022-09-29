Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has played a limited part for the All Blacks this season. Photo / photosport.nz

OPINION:

There is still time for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to become an All Black of real impact.

A pervading feeling has emerged after two tests, and failing to crack the starters, that the clock is ticking in the former NRL star's bid to make the Rugby World Cup squad.

I can see the arguments and subscribe to some of them. However, it's worth considering both his role and history before calling it over.

Tuivasa-Sheck's been limited to two test appearances, both off the bench, after making his Super Rugby debut earlier this year. He's racked up about 20 minutes in the black jersey, unable to get past David Havili and Quinn Tupaea in the logjam for the 12 spot, while Jordie Barrett was preferred for the final round with the Rugby Championship on the line.

But his inability to make the team a year out shouldn't rule him out of playing a role at next year's tournament.

Consider Nehe Milner-Skudder, a player that most rugby fans – outside of the buckethead faithful around Manawatū way – wouldn't have been across until he carved up Super Rugby in 2015 for the Hurricanes. He then went on to start the key matches at the World Cup, scoring a try in the final victory, and was crowned World Rugby breakthrough player of the year.

Sonny Bill Williams, while he had a couple of years at Toulon, only made his NPC debut in September 2010, first played for the All Blacks a couple of months later, and was in the 23 for the World Cup's business end. Tuivasa-Sheck is coming off a lower rugby base in recent times than that duo, but made the All Blacks at an earlier stage in a World Cup cycle.

There's plenty of work for Tuivasa-Sheck to do, but history – and time – could be still on his side. While he seems a long way down the pecking order as a starter, Tuivasa-Sheck's stocks will rise with the unfortunate injury to Tupaea, and his impact may best be found as a bench option – like Williams at the 2011 and 2015 World Cups.

Barrett impressed in the No 12 jersey against Australia. Photo / photosport.nz

If – and it's a big if given the small sample size - Jordie Barrett is the All Blacks' top second-five, Tuivasa-Sheck presents as more of a game-breaking option than Havili in the closing stages of a test, whereas Havili might be the man to make the starting side and control the opening 55-60 minutes should Barrett not be able to take his place at 12.

While it feels like a lot of the All Blacks team is "locked in" a year out from the World Cup, things will inevitably change. Tuivasa-Sheck has the sporting nous to be ready when they do.

There could be one issue, though. I remain unconvinced second-five is his best spot – defensively it's a different position to what it was even a few years ago, with the amount of attacking traffic a midfielder is expected to cover as a defender. I thought 12 was his best position when he made his switch, but more and more I'm wondering if wing might be the best option.

Tuivasa-Sheck was strong under aerial attack when he was a league custodian and the defensive work, which is often cover work, was his speciality at times in the Warriors from unlikely positions.