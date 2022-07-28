Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Editorial: Welcome return of the Friendly Games as Commonwealth Games start in Birmingham

3 minutes to read
Welcome to Birmingham 2022 signage is all over the city centre ahead of the Commonwealth Games. Photo / Bradley Collyer, PA via AP

Welcome to Birmingham 2022 signage is all over the city centre ahead of the Commonwealth Games. Photo / Bradley Collyer, PA via AP

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

"Citius, Altius, Fortius" goes the famed motto for the Olympic Games. Faster, higher, stronger – noble goals for any athletic endeavour.

The motto for the Commonwealth Games is somewhat less strident: "Humanity, Equality, Destiny".

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.