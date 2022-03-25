Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Sailing

Editorial: SailGP races into view from San Francisco

2 minutes to read
Britain's SailGP Team sails under the Oakland Bay Bridge ahead of the San Francisco SailGP. Photo / Thomas Lovelock, SailGP via AP

Britain's SailGP Team sails under the Oakland Bay Bridge ahead of the San Francisco SailGP. Photo / Thomas Lovelock, SailGP via AP

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

The US$1 million payday for the winner of this weekend's final round of SailGP racing will put the wind in the sails for the competitors, but organisers are chasing an even bigger prize.

With