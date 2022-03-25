Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak editorial: Why waves of the coronavirus will ripple on

4 minutes to read
Auckland's deserted Southern Motorway from two years ago, on day one of the first national Covid-19 lockdown. Photo / New Zealand Herald

Auckland's deserted Southern Motorway from two years ago, on day one of the first national Covid-19 lockdown. Photo / New Zealand Herald

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

As the Omicron outbreak slowly loosens its grip, it is sobering to think that New Zealand has been hurt most by a variant supposedly near the end of the pandemic.

If this is the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.