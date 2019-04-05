Editorial: Crusaders name alienates a section of their community

EDITORIAL:

Canterbury has had more than its share of misfortune in recent years. A prolonged earthquake sequence and now an act of terror against an immigrant community. Through all the seismic upheaval the region's magnificent rugby teams have been a constant, reassuring representation of Canterbury's strength and pride.

Now one of them is under pressure to change its name as a gesture of sensitivity to the community shaken by a cowardly attack on people at prayer. The Crusaders Super Rugby franchise is taking the request seriously, stopping the pre-match parades of "knights" on horses and reviewing other elements of its branding. It might indeed change its name.

Should it?

Certainly. If the city's Muslim community is not offended by the name it can never include them. No provincial rugby team would deliberately alienate any section of its community with its brand and the Crusaders did not intend to. But now that they know it does they should get rid of it.

The name Crusaders does not really have much association with Canterbury or any part of New Zealand. It is a derivative, unimaginative adoption of the name of medieval Christian campaigns that history records as inglorious failures.

The Super Rugby team has been much more successful, winning its championship more often then any rival. It can surely find a name worthy of its record and with more authenticity for its province and its people. All its people.

The franchise has nothing to lose and everything to gain from a change. But to what? That's tougher.