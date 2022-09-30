Voyager 2022 media awards
Sport|Rugby

Doomed to fail: Principals hit back at New Zealand Rugby's attempted take-over of schools rugby

Gregor Paul
By
8 mins to read
Hamilton Boys High School line up during the Boys secondary schools national final. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Hamilton Boys High School line up during the Boys secondary schools national final. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

New Zealand Rugby is making its move to take control of secondary schools rugby, but the controversial play has met plenty of resistance. Gregor Paul reports.

For years, New Zealand Rugby has wanted to take

