US President Donald Trump and Fifa boss Gianni Infantino (inset).

Fifa says it hopes all 16 host cities will be “ready” to stage games at the 2026 World Cup finals after US President Donald Trump suggested matches could be moved for security reasons.

“We hope every one of our 16 host cities will be ready to successfully host and fulfil all necessary requirements,” a Fifa spokesperson said.

“Safety and security are the top priorities at all Fifa events worldwide.”

The spokesperson however added that: “Safety and security are obviously the governments’ responsibility, and they decide what is in the best interest for public safety.”

Trump said earlier in the week that Fifa president Gianni Infantino would support moving World Cup games from US cities if necessary.