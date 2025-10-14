US President Donald Trump and Fifa boss Gianni Infantino. Photos / The Washington Post; Photosport

US President Donald Trump says that Fifa chief Gianni Infantino would support moving 2026 World Cup games from US cities for security reasons if necessary.

In September, Trump raised the possibility of moving games amid his crackdown on Democratic-run cities, but at the time, Fifa said that it was up to football’s governing body to decide where games are held.

“If somebody is doing a bad job and if I feel there’s unsafe conditions, I would call Gianni, the head of Fifa, who’s phenomenal, and I would say, let’s move it to another location. And he would do that,” Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if games could be moved from Boston, one of the host cities.

“Very easily, he would do it.”

Trump’s comments came a day after he met close friend Infantino in Egypt at a summit on a Gaza ceasefire, where the Fifa boss joined more than two dozen world leaders who were discussing peace in the Middle East.