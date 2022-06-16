D'Arcy Waldegrave: Why loving these Black Caps is so damn hard

Daryl Mitchell (left) of New Zealand thanks batting partner Trent Boult for the final wicket partnership during day 5 of the 2nd Test between the New Zealand and England. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Daryl Mitchell (left) of New Zealand thanks batting partner Trent Boult for the final wicket partnership during day 5 of the 2nd Test between the New Zealand and England. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

OPINION:

The love affair is over.

The glory days of reveling in the safe and caring arms of a new found beau have ceased.

The Black Caps have become, as Gotye put it, "Somebody that I used to know".

After a tentative courtship, with a flirtatious ODI World Cup final, we fell head over heels for the Black Caps after they secured the Mace in the final of the World Test Championship.

Building a relationship, generated on the sweeping emotion of new love, was easy and full of wonderment. The future was bright. Small and seemingly minor issues were overlooked, plastered over, as the good easily outweighed these conveniently pushed aside questions.

Life was good. We soared, but inevitably, we would fall. Those molehills became mountains and the judgements became the core of the schism that ripped the connection apart.

The tumble started at home when Australia dismissed us in the T20 World Cup final. Maybe not a white knuckled plummet, in this case more of an irregular drop in pressure in the pulmonary artery.

Then Bangladesh gave us a slap that we didn't see coming, and didn't register. A couple of minor tiffs if you will, not a cataclysmic fall from grace. But the Black Caps gave us reason to doubt our future, we rationalised and hoped for the best.

A blown series against South Africa followed, then the dismal effort against England. Against our ex! This resulted in a cardiac arrest as we dropped back to earth.

As a fan we should have seen it coming, this breakdown, this heart breaking dissolution of a powerful union.

England batsman Ben Stokes celebrates the winning runs during day five of the Second Test Match between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge. Photo / Getty Images.

If we were honest, with the beauty of 20/20 vision, the markers were all there. They knew it, but soldiered on hoping that the passionate build up to the World Test Championship would reignite. The results had to keep coming, if they didn't, the relationship would become strained.

We knew it, they knew it, but we both refused to accept the growing fissure.

The lover we once cavorted with was a shadow of themselves. Their personality was changing. We demanded too much.

England batsman Ben Stokes celebrates the winning runs during day five of the Second Test Match between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge. Photo / Getty Images.

The gentle touch, the gestures of desire, the knowing looks, the moments only true love knows. But you cant rely on those emotionally charged touchpoints forever.

Tim Southee is losing his feel. Ross Taylor can't bring us flowers anymore. Tom Latham's eye for the ton has blinked. Watling's passion has deserted us completely. Williamson hardly waltzes on the boardwalk any more. His absence is keenly felt. No one takes the lead like he does.

New Zealand bowler Tim Southee talks to Joe Root of England during day three of the Second Test Match between England and New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images.

The second test against England was too much to handle. A roller-coaster ride without any of the fun bits.

This does not mean that love is lost, it can be rekindled and both sides want that so much, but a long honest look has to be taken by both parties to ensure this partnership survives and flourishes.

It's not you it's me.