Black Caps players walk off the pitch after their loss to England. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps players walk off the pitch after their loss to England. Photo / Photosport

While England celebrate a test victory at Trent Bridge and a series win, former England captain Michael Vaughan joins us in a post-mortem on New Zealands performance.

Also, New Zealand's involvement in county cricket at Notts is recognised at the test.

On 'Remember This', we go back 26 years for a significant achievement by one of our women cricketers.