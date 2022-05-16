D'Arcy Waldegrave: The sad takeaway from Cycling NZ's damning review

The death of cyclist Olivia Podmore sent shockwaves through New Zealand sport. Photo / Guy Swarbrick

OPINION:

People first, athletes second. This is one of the key findings of the report into Cycling New Zealand and its high performance programme, which is overseen and funded by High Performance Sport NZ.

Our cyclists aren't automatons, they aren't simply cookie-cutter pedalling machines - they are human beings, as complex and vulnerable as any of us.

The death of cyclist Olivia Podmore sent shockwaves through New Zealand sport. Her tragic story set in motion a review of Cycling NZ practices that should have widespread ramifications for all sports in New Zealand, particularly those accessing support from state-funded bodies.

The concept of "by any means necessary" in relation to Olympic success has long had its day. Yet here we are, mourning the death of an athlete who gave her all in the name of her sport's holy grail.

Today's report, a significant and thorough piece, has made it clear that athlete welfare has played second fiddle to glory on the podium for too long. The centralised programme has played a hand in this, as well as a disconnect between High Performance Sport NZ, Cycling NZ and - most importantly - the athletes themselves.

There is a lack of faith from the athletes about their concerns being heard, and the actions required to provide solutions for them. The response of many to questions posed by the review suggest that only a small percentage were happy with the attitude and structure of the body as a whole.

Questions around the performance, framework and culture within Cycling NZ are widespread, and sadly appear to also apply to other taxpayer-funded national sporting organisations.

The question we have to ask ourselves is at what cost?

Olivia Podmore died in a suspected suicide on August 9. Photo / Photosport

The glory of Olympic success is a shared experience. The collective nationalistic pride is immense, the feeling around little-old New Zealand competing against - and beating - the best the world can offer is a powerful one. It drives our youth to sport, wanting to achieve internationally and to be feted by their nation.

The flag being unfurled, the anthem resonating, the pride, the sense of achievement is an enticing prospect. Only a handful of athletes get to taste this. There are a select few that get close - and there are many that are left spent, spat out on the periphery. Their stories are important.

Olivia's death pulled this reality into sharp focus. Her journey, which ended in such overwhelming pain, is the extreme end of a path travelled by many. The number of athletes, across many sports, that suffer at the hands of the "whatever it takes" philosophy are left in the dark, as we focus on the bright lights of medals. The vast majority of athletes will not achieve the dizzying heights of global experiences - but their efforts, their stories and their lives are just as important, just as life changing as the elite who ascend to sporting greatness.

The narrative of our young Olympic hopefuls needs to be one of support, understanding and satisfaction. Granted, standing at the top of the podium is a goal that is incredibly difficult and comes with huge sacrifices. But we cannot accept that in the pursuit of glory we leave a trail of mental wreckage and disillusioned humans. That's not what sport should be.

At worst, this inquiry will be paid lip service to, and its recommendations sidestepped. At best, the lessons here will be embraced and acted upon, not only by Cycle NZ, but the wider community of taxpayer-funded national sporting organisations.

Our athletes - all of our athletes - deserve it.