Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|MotorsportUpdated

D'Arcy Waldegrave: The real winner of Formula 1's controversial circus

4 minutes to read
Max Verstappen is congratulated by Lewis Hamilton. Photo / Getty

Max Verstappen is congratulated by Lewis Hamilton. Photo / Getty

D'Arcy Waldegrave
By
D'Arcy Waldegrave

OPINION:

Cold hard fact: Red Bulls' Max Verstappen is the 2021 F1 Drivers' Champion. He seized the title from Lewis Hamilton whose Mercedes team gambled on the final race not restarting after a late crash.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.