White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine with New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White. Photosport

OPINION:

New Zealand cricket has made an important step for women in sport.

The parity of pay for a day's play has been recognised by the national body. In a deal announced yesterday, New Zealand's women's cricketers will be paid the same match fees as their male counterparts.

Although the women still earn considerably less than the men at the top level, they are now being equally recompensed for a day's work at the ODI and T20 level.

NZ Cricket's move has been met with applause by some segments of society and out-and-out derision by others. For some reason, I can only presume fear or a desperate attempt to maintain the archaic concept of patriarchy, this perfectly reasonable and ground-breaking decision has triggered a lot of people.

After I talked about cricket's pay parity yesterday on Newstalk ZB, some of the text messages that came in beggared belief. Personal insults aside (being called 'woke' appeals to me – better than being asleep at the wheel, right?), but I do struggle with folk who project such stunted misogynistic rage on to a group of people and a situation that has no bearing on their existence. It's insane. These athletes are not taking money out of your pocket.

A common argument goes something like this: The men make all the money, why do the women deserve a slice?

The answer is simple: The money made by the game of cricket, is for the game of cricket.

It's for the development, maintenance and administration of our summer game. It is not an exercise in profit for the few men talented enough to represent us all.

To foster the growth of the game, the administration must find new and fertile ground, while keeping the current soil rich and productive. The direction is obvious. It would be a dereliction of duty not to recognise and harness the enormous potential the women's game has.

But it won't get there on its own. The women's game needs to be given the same opportunity, knowledge and lessons as the ones from which the men's game has benefitted.

No, the women's game doesn't drive profit like the men's game does. Given the opportunity to though, who knows how big it could become? Good things come to those who endeavour.

It's more than just turning a profit though. That is almost inconsequential when you take into account the importance of aspiration, anticipation. Dreams.

Why have only our boys had the holy grail of representing our country in their mind's eye? The idea that one day kids could turn their passion into an occupation shouldn't be based on gender. It should not be accepted that in our national summer game, only the males can expect a future. We're better than that. Moves like this from NZC say that such male-focussed outlooks have no place in modern cricket.

Participation also looms large in this decision. The brighter and more promising the future, the more likely kids will take up the game. Not all will get there; but the more that play, the better the health of the nation. The players that do scale the heights in turn provide another key. The greater the role model, the louder the call to arms. Never underestimate the value of ambition.

NZC should be celebrated for this step. It's only a step, but it's in the right direction for the health of the game.