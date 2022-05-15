Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

D'Arcy Waldegrave: The grotesque acceptance of greed in the sporting world

4 minutes to read
Greg Norman. Photo / Getty Images

Greg Norman. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald

OPINION

I once asked my mate if he would eat a spoonful of his own excrement for a million dollars. He said yes. I whittled the offer down to half a million, then toward $250,000

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.