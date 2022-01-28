Caitlin Regal and Lisa Carrington. Photo / Greg Bowker

Dame Lisa Carrington admits that the retirement of fellow Olympic champion Caitlin Regal will leave a significant vacuum in the sport of canoe racing.

Regal announced she was hanging up the paddle on Thursday, five months after claiming K2 500m gold alongside Carrington at the Tokyo Olympics.

That was the first time New Zealand had claimed a team kayaking medal at the Games since 1988, while the duo were also world champions in 2017.

Regal won several other medals at that level and also set a world record time for the K1 500m in 2015.

"She is such an incredible athlete so it's really sad to see her go," said Carrington on Friday. "She made such a huge contribution to sport, to my performances [and] to canoe racing.

"There's not many people out there that are as amazing as she is on the water. There'll be a big gap. But that's sport, you just have to keep working hard."

Carrington and Regal have shared a strong bond, especially since 2017.

"We've trained together quite closely for the last five years and you look back and that's a huge chunk of my career," said Carrington. "So to have someone right next to me all the time, we're pushing each other training - that's a huge impact.

"So she played a massive role in that performance, and just the shaping of our programme. What's great is she will be recognised for how much she put in. Sport is something that you can't do forever and it is so brave of her to step into the next thing."

Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Regal after winning the K2 500 gold medal in Tokyo last year. Photo / Photosport

Carrington was speaking after being awarded the Lonsdale Cup, presented annually to the team or athlete that has made the most outstanding contribution to an Olympic or Commonwealth sport.

Her remarkable deeds in Tokyo, with three gold medals, made her a certainty for the honour, which she claimed for a third time.

Nevertheless, Carrington was humbled to receive the award, which dates back to 1962, as she looked at inscriptions which feature Sir Murray Halberg, Sir Peter Snell, Sarah Ulmer and Dame Valerie Adams among others.

"It's just really nice to be recognised for a big Olympics," said Carrington. "After not necessarily having the welcome home from Tokyo just due to going into lockdown and those types of things.

"And I look at this and [see] such amazing sports people. That's probably what's so special about this award, just being having my name alongside them."

Carrington has enjoyed our "incredible summer", with an extended period back in Ōhope with family. She is still adjusting to the Damehood title – "it's always a bit strange, especially in formal settings. I haven't asked my training partners or anybody to call me that" – and is now fully back in training mode, ahead of the national championships in April.

A longer-term objective is the world championships in Canada in August, contingent on travel and borders.

"That's the goal, but obviously there's a few hurdles and that type of thing until April," Carrington said.

Dame Lisa Carrington was awarded the prestigious Lonsdale Cup for third time. Photo / Greg Bowker

The 32-year-old also paid tribute to Hamish Bond on Friday, after experiencing three Olympics campaigns with the legendary rower, who also confirmed his retirement on Thursday.

"I remember my first Olympics in London and being in the crowd watching them win their gold medal and then a week later me winning the same thing," Carrington said.

"To think that we both shared that gold medal was really special. To be able to be an athlete while someone like him has been at the top of his career [was] really special."

But Carrington is still steadfastly targeting Paris in 2024, despite watching other journeys come to an end.

"Absolutely," Carrington said. "That's my intention; to continue to keep performing and doing my best. So that's where I'm aiming.

"Ultimately it's just trying to get a little bit better all the time. If I work towards that, I just want to see how far I can go."