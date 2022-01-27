Caitlin Regal has announced her retirement. Photo / Photosport

Olympic gold medal-winning canoe sprinter Caitlin Regal has announced she will be hanging up her paddle and moving into the next phase of life.

Regal, 29, claimed gold in the K2 500m alongside Lisa Carrington at the Tokyo Olympic Games, making her second appearance in the arena after competing in the K4 500m in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Carrington and Regal took an early lead in the medal race in Tokyo - ahead of the Polish duo by .69s at the 250m - and cruised to victory in an Olympic best time of 1m 35.785s.

It was another accolade in an impressive career for Regal, who won world championship gold in the discipline in 2017, as well as silver in 2018, while she also claimed world championship silver in the K4 500m in 2018 and bronze in the discipline in 2017.

Regal made the announcement in a social media post, feeling it was the right time for her to step away.

"It's time to announce I am hanging up my paddle and moving on to another part of my life journey," Regal said.

"I will take away so many memories with so many great people along the way. My kayak career has had its turbulence but from those experiences and learnings I have grown into not only an Olympic gold medalist but an even better version of myself.

"To my coaches and support staff who have believed in me at times when I didn't believe in myself I can not thank you enough for the time and energy put into this career of mine. To my teammates who gave me more giggles then most people have in a lifetime, who I have shared more tears with then anyone else and who I had the honor to train, paddle and celebrate with and who will still be my friends in this new journey thank you for making my job so much better.'

"To my family and friends who I missed events, large life milestones and those I rescheduled on all the time; I can't wait to make up for some of that lost time. I hope you follow my new journey which is equally challenging but just as epic."

Fellow Olympic gold medallist Hamish Bond also announced his retirement this week, bringing an end to his illustrious rowing career.