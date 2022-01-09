Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Olympics

Canoe racing: Lisa Carrington is inspiring a new generation of small-town heroes

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
Newly appointed Dame Lisa Carrington opens up to NZ Herald Focus' Cheree Kinnear on a hectic 2021, reconnecting with family after Tokyo plus what's ahead for her as she commits for another Olympic cycle. Video / Andrew Warner / Photosport

It's not long after 6:30am, but already there is an excited chatter in the air. A group of youngsters have assembled for their morning paddle, but this isn't just any ordinary training session at the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics