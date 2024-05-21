Snow falls on the route of the 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Livigno to Santa Cristina Val Gardena. Photo / AP

Chaos and confusion reigned at the Giro d’Italia overnight after riders boycotted the original planned start to stage 16 in Livigno after the route was left in a blanket of snow.

A new, shortened route, around 120km long, was proposed by Giro organisers RCS, cutting out the Umbrail Pass, with racing due to begin from close to Lasa at 12.30am NZ time.

However even until the final minutes before the new start time there was speculation that a majority of teams would prefer to cancel the stage altogether and might not show up. It did eventually get under way.

The route had already been altered from the one that was originally presented by the Giro d’Italia last autumn, with the famous Stelvio climb removed due to a risk of avalanches.

But with the weather worsening, the Extreme Weather Protocol Commission met on yesterday to try to work out what to do in the event of horrific conditions. Three options were tabled, depending on how bad the conditions were.

At 10am on Tuesday local time, according to RCS, it was decided between organisers and the Professional Cyclists Association [CPA] that with the snow falling heavily, and given the plunging temperatures of -10C, they would enact ‘Option 3′, which would see the stage “neutralised up to a place where the safety conditions are met”.

RCS Sport and the Livigno mayor hoped the riders would ride around the town and cover 18km until the Munt la Schera Tunnel. But this plan was scrapped as riders wanted to avoid getting cold and wet before the transfer to the new start point.

The RCS statement added: “Despite a handshake between the parties, the athletes did not show up at the start.”

Tadej Pogacar extends domination

Riders left Livigno just after 12:00 local time in team cars and vans after their team buses had set off for a long transfer to the finish.

There is further bad weather expected later in the week, with talks between RCS and the CPA likely to become a big focal point of the final week of the race.

Team Ineos sporting director Zak Dempster told Eurosport Discovery that the riders had never “shaken hands” on the start in Livigno, describing the day as “a bit of a shambles”.

Tadej Pogacar ended a day of havoc in familiar fashion as he powered to victory on stage 16 to further extend his massive lead in the general classification.

A cold and wet Thomas Champion of France and Team Cofidis crosses the finish line during the 107th Giro d'Italia 2024. Photo / Getty Images

The Slovenian made light of torrential rain to ride away from his rivals on the summit finish at the ski resort of Val Gardena, taking his fifth stage at this year’s race.

Giro debutant Pogacar now leads the standings by more than seven minutes and barring misfortune in the next few days, looks assured of reaching Rome with the maglia rosa on his back.

As he crossed the line he held up his hand to count off his stage wins.

Giulio Pellizzari, the last of a breakaway group to keep Pogacar at bay, was second while Dani Martínez, third, moved above Geraint Thomas into second place in the overall standings.







