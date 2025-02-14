Advertisement
Ellesse Andrews sets world record, Kiwi Madison pairings claim Oceania success

NZ Herald
Ellesse Andrews. Photo / Mat Gilfedder / Oceania Cycling Confederation

Olympic Games double gold medallist, Ellesse Andrews set a world record, while the kiwi endurance riders dominated on the final day of the UCI Oceania Track Cycling Championships in Brisbane.

Andrews set a world record in the time trial, increased this year to 1,000m to make it the same for both male and female riders.

With her endurance background, the sprint star from the Paris Olympics clocked 1:04.697 in qualifying at an average speed of 56kph. This broke the first world record over the new distance for women of 1:07.287 set by Belgium rider Marith Vanhove recently at the Zolder Velodrome.

Andrews went 0.3s slower in winning the final with teammate Shaane Fulton second in 1:07.077.

This followed two world records by compatriot Bryony Botha in the women’s individual pursuit earlier in the meet, which has been increased to 4,000m.

This will set the benchmark for riders in the upcoming European Championships at Zolder.

The powerful showing by the kiwi contingent was highlighted with wins for the pairings of Botha and Samantha Donnelly along with Campbell Stewart and Tom Sexton in the exhausting and exciting two-rider Madison, where one rider is always in play, swapping with a one-handed sling.

Stewart and Sexton had a ding-dong battle with leading Australians Oliver Bleddyn and Blake Agnoletto, winning the 200-lap, 50km race by just four points.

The kiwi pair won eight sprints, but were relegated from one sprint before finishing third in the final double-point sprint to secure the title.

It was an all-kiwi battle in the women’s Madison over 120 laps with Botha and Donnelly edging out teammates Rylee McMullen and Emily Shearman by six points.

They won four sprints each, but secured Botha and Donnelly third in the double points final sprint was enough to claim the title.

With encouraging performances from junior riders, it proved a rewarding competition as the elite riders prepare for next month’s UCI Nations Cup competition in Turkey while riders will also set themselves for the national championships in Invercargill in two weeks.

