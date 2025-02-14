Ellesse Andrews. Photo / Mat Gilfedder / Oceania Cycling Confederation

Olympic Games double gold medallist, Ellesse Andrews set a world record, while the kiwi endurance riders dominated on the final day of the UCI Oceania Track Cycling Championships in Brisbane.

Andrews set a world record in the time trial, increased this year to 1,000m to make it the same for both male and female riders.

With her endurance background, the sprint star from the Paris Olympics clocked 1:04.697 in qualifying at an average speed of 56kph. This broke the first world record over the new distance for women of 1:07.287 set by Belgium rider Marith Vanhove recently at the Zolder Velodrome.

Andrews went 0.3s slower in winning the final with teammate Shaane Fulton second in 1:07.077.

This followed two world records by compatriot Bryony Botha in the women’s individual pursuit earlier in the meet, which has been increased to 4,000m.