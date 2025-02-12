Bryony Botha celebrating her world record. Photo Mat Gilfedder / Oceania Cycling Confederation

New Zealand cyclist Bryony Botha set a new world record and then lowered that time again on day two of the UCI Oceania Track Cycling Championships in Brisbane.

Botha, a medallist at the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and World Championships, has now added a world record to her palmares.

She was fastest qualifier in the women’s 4000m individual pursuit, clocking 4:31:446 at the Anna Meares Velodrome, ahead of teammate Emily Shearman (4:32.588) and Australian Maeve Plouffe (4:35.633).

Botha returned for the final, lowering her new mark to 4:30.72 in winning the title over teammate Shearman.

This is the first year that women have moved up to 4000m for the individual pursuit, the same distance as the men, having previously raced this discipline over 3000m.