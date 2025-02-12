Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cycling

Bryony Botha bags world record twice in new individual pursuit distance at Oceania Track Cycling Championships

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Bryony Botha celebrating her world record. Photo Mat Gilfedder / Oceania Cycling Confederation

Bryony Botha celebrating her world record. Photo Mat Gilfedder / Oceania Cycling Confederation

New Zealand cyclist Bryony Botha set a new world record and then lowered that time again on day two of the UCI Oceania Track Cycling Championships in Brisbane.

Botha, a medallist at the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and World Championships, has now added a world record to her palmares.

She was fastest qualifier in the women’s 4000m individual pursuit, clocking 4:31:446 at the Anna Meares Velodrome, ahead of teammate Emily Shearman (4:32.588) and Australian Maeve Plouffe (4:35.633).

Botha returned for the final, lowering her new mark to 4:30.72 in winning the title over teammate Shearman.

This is the first year that women have moved up to 4000m for the individual pursuit, the same distance as the men, having previously raced this discipline over 3000m.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The New Zealand team has applied for official ratification.

Paris Olympic double gold medallist Ellesse Andrews was fastest in qualifying in the individual sprint in a slick 10.560s, with teammate Shaane Fulton second fastest in 10.766s. Andrews won the competition with Fulton claiming the bronze.

The other elite win went to Tom Sexton who won the men’s 4000m individual pursuit, topping qualifying in 4:09.126 and beating Paris Olympic teammate Keegan Hornblow in the final.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Oceania Track Cycling Championships continue until the weekend.

Save

Latest from Cycling

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Cycling