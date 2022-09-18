Tobias Foss when he realised what he'd done. Screengrab / Sky Sport

Tobias Foss has stunned the cycling world – and himself - by claiming an unlikely victory at the time trial world championships in Wollongong this afternoon.

Foss came into the race hoping for a top 10 finish, with the top five a dream result, but instead the 25-year-old Norwegian upstaged some of the sport's biggest names to win the rainbow jersey.

Installed by oddsmakers at $100-1 to win, Foss rode the race of his life, while stars such as Remco Evenepoel (third), Tadej Pogacar (sixth) and two-time defending champion Filippo Ganna (seventh) couldn't live up to their favouritism.

Tobias Foss of Norway celebrates wining the men's elite individual time trial at the world road cycling championships in Wollongong, Australia. Photo / AP

Stefan Kung, who was beaten by one second at the European championships last month, saw his heartbreak at major events continue as he finished three seconds behind Foss, who paced his effort perfectly throughout the 34.2 kilometre course.

Foss was fourth-fastest through the first time split, second-fastest 20 minutes later at the second check, and stormed home as the others struggled to claim the biggest win of his career.

TOBIAS FOSS IS THE 2022 ITT WORLD CHAMPION! 🌈 It's one of the biggest shocks in the history of the world champs, unreal stuff! All his previous victories were at home in Norway and now this. Jumbo-Visma did it again. #Wollongong2022 pic.twitter.com/6BDKPGexbl — Mihai Simion (@faustocoppi60) September 18, 2022

Tobias Foss has only won National Championships in his career.



Now, he is an Elite ITT World Champion. 🌈



This is the biggest surprise in modern time trial Worlds history, no one from Norway has ever won a medal in ITT at Worlds.



Crazy, crazy scenes in #Wollongong2022 🎇 — Bence Czigelmajer (@cycloben2) September 18, 2022

The winner of the Tour de l'Avenir in 2019 – the Tour de France for under-23 riders – Foss has had a solid career as a domestique and finished ninth at the Giro d'Italia in 2021, but before today his only wins had been three Norwegian national titles – two in the time trial and one in the road race.

Foss was stunned at what he had accomplished.

"It really feels like I am in some kind of dream. I don't believe it, it's so unreal. I got the signals during the ride that my legs are really good, and I was confident my shape was good but this is more than I could ever dream for.

"I wouldn't say I'm the guy with the greatest confidence so I didn't believe until it was over, but I really felt like I got out everything I could, I gave it my best and couldn't have done anything better. This is unbelievable.

"If I was top 10 I would have been really satisfied and even top five I was hoping for, so to wear the jersey will be really special and I will try to honour it as good as I can.

"I had really good coaching and we prepared really well, it was a perfectly executed race."

Holy moly Tobias Foss.



What a ride in those last kilometres by the Norwegian.



I. Did. Not. See. This. Coming. #Wollongong2022 — José Been (@TourDeJose) September 18, 2022

In the women's race, Ellen van Dijk defended her title and claimed a third time trial gold medal.

The Dutch star maintained a perfectly paced cadence to beat Australia's Grace Brown by 12.79 seconds. Swiss rival Marlen Reusser took bronze.

"It was the perfect course for me. [But] I never thought I would win," said the 35-year-old who won her first gold in 2013. "I had no idea how I was riding. I paced my effort really well.

"It was nice to see Reusser a little bit ahead of me near the end, so I knew it wasn't a bad day for sure. But I was so surprised at the finish."

Kiwi Ella Wyllie finished 29th out of 41 riders who finished the race, 5.28 behind van Dijk.