Niamh Fisher-Black of New Zealand and Team SD Worx in action during the Giro d'Italia Donne. Photo / Getty

Niamh Fisher-Black's brilliant performance in the tour of Italy will not be enough to earn her a start in the inaugural women's Tour de France.

The 21-year-old Kiwi cyclist finished fifth overall in her third Giro d'Italia Donne appearance, her first top-five finish on the world tour.

She was 11 minutes behind the winner, Olympic star Annemiek van Vleuten of Holland.

The result meant that Fisher-Black, a world junior star, repeated her 2021 victory in the young rider category.

A delighted Fisher-Black said she is overcoming her fears about not belonging in exalted company, but understood why she would not be part of the SD Worx team in France at the end of this month.

"As much as I'd love to be there, they're taking some different types of riders better suited to the course," Fisher-Black told NZME.

"They've already got two strong climbers and don't see me fitting in that team.

"There will be a lot of pressure and press and my team prefers not to take young riders there.

"I will definitely enjoy watching that one - a historic moment for women's cycling."

The Nelson rider finished ninth in Italy last year and targeted a top-five finish this time.

"It's always tough racing in Italy which has big long mountains," she said.

"It was a bit scary - there were some points last week which came down to just me and some of the top names in the world on the climbs.

"I grew up looking up to Annemiek van Vleuten and now I'm in press conferences with her, or sprinting against her.

"You have to believe you belong to compete with them. It's becoming more and more natural to be with them.

"I'd already done two Giros before and they went pretty well for me. I've found my strength is to repeat races day by day, and even get better during the week.

""You have to be on to it from the beginning. It was a really good 10 days."

She says she'll now refocus on the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games road race, where she looks to be a genuine medal contender.

"Commonwealth Games is the next goal for me. I have a few weeks to settle back and freshen up again and refocus ... We have a really nice opportunity with the New Zealand team there and I think it should be a really good race."