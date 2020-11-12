Cycling: Amateur cyclist ploughs into cactus plant, walks away covered in spikes and barely able to walk

An amateur cyclist has been left in excruciating pain after crashing into a cactus plant.

Diego Moreno was riding at the back of a group of three in Buenos Aires when the accident happened.

What was likely a relaxing ride on the open road quickly turned into a nightmare on two wheels.

Moreno had to have thousands of thorns and clumps of foliage removed from his body, which was no doubt a long and painful process.

Prickly subject - A cyclist crashed into a cactus bush. Photo / Supplied

He was aided by people passing by. In the video he can be seen slowly shuffling along the ground while grunting in agony after the crash, as onlookers watch in shock.

"We were going with three more cyclists, I was last in line," Moreno told The Sun.

"I didn't see a small crater in the asphalt and I hit the pothole.

"Thank god I was wearing glasses and a helmet and I didn't injure my face or head.

"Because the way the spines got embedded in me, it could have blinded me."