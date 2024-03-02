Follow the action as the Crusaders take on the the Waratahs in the second round of Super Rugby Pacific.

Squads

Crusaders: Chay Fihaki, Sevu Reece, Levi Aumua, David Havili, Macca Springer, Taha Kemara, Noah Hotham, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Dominic Gardiner, Quinten Strange, Scott Barrett (c), Fletcher Newell, George Bell, George Bower.

Reserves: Quentin MacDonald, Joe Moody, Owen Franks, Jamie Hannah, Christian Lio-Willie, Mitchell Drummond, Ryan Crotty, Dallas McLeod.

Waratahs: Max Jorgensen, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Harry Wilson, Joey Walton, Dylan Pietsch, Tane Edmed, Jake Gordon (c), Langi Gleeson, Charlie Gamble, Fergus Lee-Warner, Hugh Sinclair, Jed Holloway, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Mahe Vailanu, Angus Bell.

Reserves: Julian Heaven, Hayden Thompson-Stringer, Daniel Botha, Miles Amatosero, Ned Hanigan, Teddy Wilson, Mosese Tuipulotu, Triston Reilly.