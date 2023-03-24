Leicester Faingaanuku celebrates his second try against the Brumbies. Photo / photosport.nz

Crusaders 35

Brumbies 17

The Crusaders have ended a unique week in rather familiar fashion, handily dispatching the Brumbies in Christchurch tonight.

Three days after Scott Robertson’s ascension to All Blacks coach was confirmed, his side boosted a stumbling Super Rugby campaign with an unglamorous but effective victory over a welcome foe.

The Brumbies have now lost their last 12 games against the Crusaders and are without a win in Christchurch since 2000. Those streaks rarely looked like being snapped tonight, especially after selecting a side missing several Wallabies.

The Crusaders were hardly at full strength, either, with injury rather than rest robbing Robertson of a host of starters. But in a week that saw Sam Whitelock (broken hand) and Sevu Reece (knee) added to the casualty ward, the Crusaders triumphed through their stout defence, solid set piece and a superb double for Leicester Fainga’anuku.

The winger busted through or carved past a number of attempted tacklers for two tries on either side of the break, exemplifying his danger when spotting half a chance anywhere near the line.

Those moments of quality were however the exception, as the Crusaders lacked enough accuracy in possession to really make it a dream week for Robertson.

Turnover-prone as they were, the home side still controlled the majority of the contest, building a 21-3 halftime lead that proved sufficient to withstand a sloppy second half.

Their wayward opposition also helped matters, squandering prolonged spells deep inside opposition territory throughout the match.

That began shortly after the opening whistle, and having survived their visitors’ initial onslaught, the Crusaders grabbed their first try from their first chance, as Fainga’anuku showed his agility to evade a few tacklers after an efficient lineout move.

The lineout was also responsible for the Crusaders’ second and third, though in contrasting fashion.

First, one that broke down gave them a chance to attack in broken play, as Pepesana Patafilo’s deep kick saw Braydon Ennor rewarded for a strong chase with a favourable bounce.

Then, on the stroke of halftime, came a dagger blow. After earning nothing from their best spell of possession, the Brumbies’ frustration only grew as the Crusaders rapidly turned a goal-line dropout into a lineout at the opposite end, allowing Codie Taylor to drive across.

The hosts started the second half the way they ended the first — defending their line. But this time, as the Brumbies stayed patient when play broke down, Ryan Lonergan sneaked over to put his side back in the game.

Fainga’anuku soon punctured that hope in the same decisive manner with which he burst through defenders, likely causing a few flinches in the opposition’s eyes as he charged across for a second.

And after Corey Toole pulled the Brumbies within 11 points with 10 minutes to play, Christian Lio-Willie scored the Crusaders’ fifth try to confirm for Robertson another prize: a bonus-point win.

Crusaders 35 (Leicester Fainga’anuku 2, Braydon Ennor, Codie Taylor, Christian Lio-Willie tries, Richie Mo’unga 5 cons)

Brumbies 17 (Ryan Lonergan, Corey Toole tries; Ryan Lonergan pen, 2 cons)

Halftime: 21-3