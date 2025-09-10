Inglis, who was among the top run-scorers during the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield including a knock of 86 in the final, will offer additional support for regular wicketkeeper Izzy Gaze.

Left-arm spinning all-rounder Devonshire cemented her one-day credentials with ball and bat in the past domestic summer, with 18 wickets while amassing 266 runs.

Their inclusion means Fran Jonas, Lauren Down, Molly Penfold and Hannah Rowe also miss out after featuring in the recent home summer.

Sawyer said it wasn’t a straightforward squad to pick.

“I’m really pleased with the balance of the squad,” Sawyer said. “I think we’ve got the right mix to tackle what we’ll come up against in terms of conditions and opposition.

“It’s never easy when you have multiple players pushing for the same spot and that of course made for some tough selection calls.

“Having to leave out the likes of Fran in favour of Flora was a tough decision. We know Fran is a quality player and at 21 we believe she still has her best years in front of her.”

Fran Jonas misses out on the ODI World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Alongside the newcomers, the squad will be anchored by Devine and Suzie Bates who are attending their fifth one day World Cup, while Lea Tahuhu (97 ODIs) is attending her fourth, and Maddy Green and Melie Kerr are competing in their third.

“I can honestly say that in the four world events I’ve been part of with this group, we are the best prepared we’ve ever been,” Sawyer said.

“Having no international cricket in our calendar since April has given us the ability to work really hard on our physical skills in particular, which is something that could be the difference in India.”

The squad depart to the UAE on September 13 for a pre-tournament camp which includes two unofficial warm-up matches against England.

They face Australia in their first pool match on October 1.

White Ferns’ Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Squad: Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu.