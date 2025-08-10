Rachin Ravindra and Henry Nicholls added more than 250 runs together on day two. Photo / Zimbabwe Cricket

Never spurn the chance to rewrite the history books - Editorial

Editorial

Professional sportspeople train their entire lives in the hope they will one day rewrite the history books for their country.

So why is it that, when the chance to do it finally comes along, cricketers are choosing to spurn the opportunity?

The Black Caps’ unbeaten tour of Zimbabwe won’t live long in the memory of anyone, but it could have.

All it would have taken was for our national team to have been a bit more ruthless.

In the second test, with the series secured and New Zealand’s batters plundering their opposition, ending the second day on 600-3, a chance of a record score loomed.