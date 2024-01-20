Hurricanes star Ruben Love pulled off one of the greatest catches New Zealand has seen in last night’s Black Clash T20 match in Tauranga, only for it to amount to nothing, due to being on the wrong side of the boundary rope.

A sold-out Bay Oval crowd were left wowed by Love’s soaring one-handed stunner in the last over of Team Cricket’s win over Team Rugby.

Gareth Hopkins had smashed Kaylum Boshier down the ground when Love leapt up and pulled off an incredible one-handed diving take over his head, tumbling over the boundary, which he had also put a foot across prior.

But Love, a former New Zealand Under-19 wicketkeeper/batter wasn’t keen to dwell on it.’

“Nah, it didn’t count, so there’s no point talking about it,” he said to TVNZ at the innings break... “if the boundaries were a little bit bigger for the cricket boys then it might have been a bit more even.

“It’s cool, man. Packed out, everyone’s on the bank having a good time, and some of the crowd aren’t Hurricanes supporters, so they rip into you and say, ‘Come to the Chiefs, come to the Blues’. So apart from the abuse, it’s good.”

Team Cricket triumphed by six runs to take a 4-2 lead in the annual festive match.