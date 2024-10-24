India fell behind 1-0 on three occasions during that run and the first instance should give the Black Caps some hope of becoming the first visiting team to win a test series in India since England in 2012.

The first of now three tests played in Pune saw Australia romp to victory in 2017 after winning the toss, electing to bat and notching 260. But to replicate that result the Black Caps will need a match-winning performance from one of their spin trio – given Steve O’Keefe took 12 wickets in the match – and the only influential spinners in this series having been wearing Indian colours.

Washington immediately added to the first-test efforts of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja after being called up from a domestic match in which he scored a hundred batting at No 3. Replacing an unfortunate Kuldeep Yadav in the XI, he recorded career-best first-class figures of 7-59.

As anticipated by the tourists, the pitch did as offer turn as early as the eighth over, when Ashwin was introduced and trapped Tom Latham for the first of his three wickets. Yet the threat was never too severe and batting often appeared comfortable for Devon Conway (76) and Rachin Ravindra (65).

Conway notched a third fifty from his last four innings, suggesting the gifted opener has at last found a way out of his worrying form slump, but a regrettable shot to Ashwin meant his wait for a fifth hundred would extend.

Ravindra continued displaying the type of composure that brought 173 runs and a player-of-the-match award in the first test, dispatching any delivery there to be hit and raising his bat before he offered a chance.

That came shortly before tea, edging through a gap in slips, and a subsequent bowling change altered the day.

Introduced for a third spell, Washington began with a beauty that straightened past Ravindra’s outside edge and took off stump. Better still was to come.

From the final ball before the break, the 25-year-old turned one back in and sneaked it through Tom Blundell’s attempted drive, bowling the wicketkeeper for three.

Tea offered only brief respite as five more Black Caps were unable to cope with Washington’s guile and accuracy, striking the stumps of five batters as only Mitchell Santner (33) emerged from the lower order with any contribution.

Santner’s place in the team was predictable given the pitch but no one except perhaps the physio would have guessed Matt Henry would make way, the seamer having been ruled out with a mild glute tear.

Short of their leading wicket-taker from the first test, and with the forecast sunny weather set to provide the spinners with further assistance, New Zealand can at least take solace from the fact they will be bowling last.

First, though, they will have to survive another spell or two from India’s latest spin star.











