T20 match at McLean Park: Auckland misses summer of cricket

Black Caps will play Australia in a T20 at McLean Park in March. Photo / NZME

Auckland will miss out on hosting the Black Caps and White Ferns this summer, following New Zealand Cricket's release of the domestic international schedule for the two sides.

And it looks like Hawke's Bay cricket fans will benefit.

The Black Caps' programme at home begins in the New Year with tests against Bangladesh in Tauranga and Christchurch.

They then head to Australia to play three one dayers and a T20 match.

The three ODIs against Australia are in Perth, Hobart and Sydney, with the T20 in Canberra.

The White Ferns will put the finishing touches on their preparations for the Women's World Cup, to be held here for the first time in 22 years with a six-match series against India made up of a T20, and five ODIs.

Auckland will get to see some international cricket during that World Cup with two games scheduled for Eden Park in March.

After their tour to Australia, the Black Caps will return home for two tests against South Africa - in Christchurch and Wellington - and then face Australia again with three T20s - in Wellington and Napier.

New Zealand have never beaten the Proteas in a test series either home or away and four tests over the summer will be part of the side's world test championship defence.

All one dayers also carry ranking points to decide automatic qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

The Black Caps wrap up their domestic programme with a T20 match and three ODIs against the Netherlands, with those games in Tauranga, Dunedin and Hamilton.

NZC chief executive David White said the delay in announcing the summer schedule was due to Covid-19.

"It hasn't been a straight-forward process and we've needed to work through a number of unexpected changes before finalising the arrangements," he said.

"The India series is a crucial part of the White Ferns World Cup preparations ... (and) the four tests are very important for the Black Caps World Test Championship defence."

White said Auckland had a light schedule due to clashes between the Australia T20 matches and the games already locked-in for Eden Park in the women's world cup; a continued reluctance to host test matches at the venue and a decision that games against Netherlands were not the right fit for the city.

"It's just the way it has worked out this year, but the following year I am sure that Eden Park will figure strongly in short form games against India," White said.

"It's been really challenging to get the schedule to work, South Africa were going to play three T20s as well but with the MIQ requirements in New Zealand and then in South Africa it just condenses the window so we've only been able to fit in those two Test matches.

"But Cricket Australia have been great and stepped in and agreed to come and play three T20s."

