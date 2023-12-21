Tim Robinson celebrates his century against Otago. Photo / Photosport

Before today, 21-year-old Wellington batter Tim Robinson had a T20 career tally of 181 runs from 14 games.

Then, this afternoon at the Basin Reserve, he almost doubled that total in one innings by cracking the second biggest century in Super Smash history.

Robinson blasted 139 off 64 balls to help his side crush Otago, batting throughout the Firebirds innings and turning up the gas once his hundred was on the board.

After sending Matt Bacon’s first ball of the 20th over to the boundary, Robinson caned the Otago paceman for four consecutive sixes, putting the power hitter in sight of the New Zealand record.

He was dismissed off the last ball, however, going for one final boundary when he had been two runs away from equalling Michael Bracewell’s Super Smash best of 141 not out, set for Wellington against Central at Pukekura Park two seasons ago.

Robinson’s first 50 came up in 25 balls and he maintained that pace as his maiden century arrived off 50 deliveries - placing him in the top 12 fastest centuries in men’s Super Smash history.

Studded with 10 fours and 10 sixes - and a few let-offs in an audacious innings, as catches went to ground - his breakthrough knock was supported by captain Nick Kelly, with whom he shared a 125-run second-wicket stand.

Robinson’s blitz lifted to Firebirds to 234-5 and that proved enough for a 74-run victory over Otago, who likely didn’t want to be around any more and were dismissed in the 17th over.

