Rohit Sharma of India looks on as he walks out to bat prior to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between New Zealand and India. Photo / Getty Images

A fat-shaming row broke out in Indian cricket on Monday when Rohit Sharma, the captain, was accused by a politician of being “fat for a sportsperson”.

Sharma, who turns 38 next month, is currently leading the Indian cricket team in the ongoing Champions Trophy, and was criticised for his weight by Shama Mohamed, a spokeswoman for the Congress, India’s main opposition party.

“Need to lose weight, and of course the most unimpressive captain India has ever had!” Mohamed said in a now-deleted post on X late on Sunday night.

The Congress said her post did not reflect the party’s position and that Mohamed had been asked to delete it. One way of gaining publicity for a politician in India is to jump on the back of cricket, the country’s obsession, and Sharma, as captain, has the second-highest profile behind superstar Virat Kohli.

Sharma also found support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, as well the Board of Control for Cricket in India, which said such comments could have an adverse effect on the team as they prepare for the semifinal of the Champions Trophy against Australia in Dubai on Tuesday.