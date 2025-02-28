The covers protect the pitch as rain delays play during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group match between Afghanistan and Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Australia qualified for the Champions Trophy semi-finals on Friday after their Group B match against Afghanistan ended without a result in persistent rain in Lahore on Friday.

Chasing 274 for victory at Gaddafi Stadium, Australia were 109/1 in 12.5 overs when rain stopped play, giving them four points in their three games.

Afghanistan, who have three points from two games, need England to beat South Africa by a big margin in Karachi on Saturday to sneak into the last four on net run-rate.

Afghanistan’s -0.99 net run-rate is inferior to South Africa’s 2.14 despite beating former world champions England by eight runs in Lahore on Wednesday.

Australia were well placed to chase down the target with opener Travis Head not out after a 40-ball 59 not out spiced with nine boundaries and a six.