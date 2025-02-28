Advertisement
Champions Trophy 2025: Australia advance to semifinals as washout hits Afghanistan’s hopes

The covers protect the pitch as rain delays play during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group match between Afghanistan and Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Australia qualified for the Champions Trophy semi-finals on Friday after their Group B match against Afghanistan ended without a result in persistent rain in Lahore on Friday.

Chasing 274 for victory at Gaddafi Stadium, Australia were 109/1 in 12.5 overs when rain stopped play, giving them four points in their three games.

Afghanistan, who have three points from two games, need England to beat South Africa by a big margin in Karachi on Saturday to sneak into the last four on net run-rate.

Afghanistan’s -0.99 net run-rate is inferior to South Africa’s 2.14 despite beating former world champions England by eight runs in Lahore on Wednesday.

Australia were well placed to chase down the target with opener Travis Head not out after a 40-ball 59 not out spiced with nine boundaries and a six.

Steve Smith was unbeaten on 19 after Matthew Short was dismissed for 20. Heavy rain stopped play and as water pooled in the stadium the umpires ended the match  at 20:55 (1555 GMT)

Afghanistan had totalled 273 all out in 50 overs  after they winning the toss and batting. Sediqullah Atal hit 85 and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai 67 as they sought a win to seal a semi-final berth.

In overcast conditions, Afghanistan lost opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz for nought in the first over to Spencer Johnson.

Ibrahim Zadran, hero of Afghanistan’s win over England in the first match with the highest-ever Champions trophy score of 177, added 67 for the second wicket with Atal before he fell for 22 to spinner Adam Zampa.

Atal and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (20) put on 68 for the fourth wicket before Australia fought back with four wickets for just 40 runs. Atal’s 95-ball innings included six fours and three sixes.

At 199/7 Afghanistan were in danger of being dismissed for a below-par total, but Omarzai held the innings together, smashing five sixes in a 63-ball knock and adding an invaluable 74 runs with the last three wickets. Rashid Khan chipped in with a 17-ball 19 with two boundaries.

Ben Dwarshuis was the best Australian bowler with 3/47. Zampa took 2/48 and Johnson finished with 2/49.



