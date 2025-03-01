However, despite Pakistan being awarded the hosting rights for the Champions Trophy in November 2021, it wasn’t until Christmas Day 2024 that India announced their move. That also came after Pakistan travelled to India for the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

Playing all their matches – including the semifinal and final if they make it – at Dubai International Stadium does give India an advantage over their competition. Rohit Sharma’s side will be able to acclimatise to the conditions, which do differ to those of Pakistan, and not be impacted by any travel considerations.

This isn’t the first time India have been able to flex their muscles on the world stage, either.

In 2016, the ICC admitted to fixing tournament draws to guarantee India and Pakistan facing each other and maximising broadcast revenue, because they do not face one another in bilateral series.

At last year’s T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and US, it was decided that regardless of seedings, India would play the second semifinal at Georgetown’s Providence Stadium.

And while the official reasoning was a beneficial broadcast schedule, there were cynical suggestions Georgetown’s conditions were more complementary to India’s spin attack.

Ploy or otherwise, India did benefit from the switch, and defeated South Africa in the final to end a 17-year wait for a T20 world title.

At the 2023 World Cup, India were accused of switching the pitch used for their semifinal victory over the Black Caps, before doing the same against Australia in the final – even as it resulted in defeat.

Now, though, as the Black Caps prepare to face India in a Dubai dead rubber, allrounder Glenn Phillips asserts India being handed any conceivable advantage hasn’t, and doesn’t, enter the team’s thinking.

“For us, there’s no focus on anything like that,” said Phillips. “Obviously, a tournament draw is what it is. We have a ‘no excuses’ mindset. To come out to a tournament, you’re dealt the hand you’re dealt.

“The fact of the matter is India has been dealt that hand – we’re never going to complain about that. We’ll just do the best with what we’ve got.”

In their favour, though, is the Black Caps’ incredible record against India on the biggest stage.

Despite India knocking New Zealand out of the 2023 World Cup, recent history is dominated by Aotearoa – who boast a paltry population of five million, compared to an estimated 1.4 billion.

In 2021, the Black Caps claimed the inaugural World Test Championship title against India in Southampton before effectively knocking them out of the T20 World Cup later that year.

In the 2019 World Cup, the Black Caps stunned India in a two-day One Day International in Manchester, and ended the career of icon M.S. Dhoni in the process.

All up, on the 19 occasions the two sides have met in global tournaments, India have won only five, with two no results.

Kane Williamson and Tim Southee hold the World Test Championship mace after victory over India in 2021. Photo / Photosport

And even if this game means effectively nothing in the grand scheme of things, Phillips is happy to take what he can from past Kiwi success.

“Having success against India in the recent past definitely does give a little bit of confidence,” Phillips continued.

“But we come back to the things we do well – sticking to our processes and making sure that each game is individualised for what it is.

“That puts us in good stead going forward. Obviously India are strong, and we’re coming off some good form. Recent form is a bit more of a confidence-builder as opposed to what happened a couple of months ago.

“But we’ve trained hard, we’ve worked well, and everyone is about as ready as they can be.”

But while the result itself is largely meaningless on Sunday, there will be one major consequence if the Black Caps can claim victory.

While New Zealand are already through to the semifinals, and will play in Pakistan regardless, their opponent is still to be decided.

Win in Dubai, and the Black Caps will face Australia. Lose, and they’ll face South Africa.

Either is a daunting prospect. While Australia are weakened by missing their pace battery of captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, a transtasman clash in a knockout will make the Kiwis sweat a little.

South Africa, on the other hand, are cricket’s perennial nearly-men, having been bested in seven semifinals of global tournaments.

And while the Black Caps or India can effectively rig the draw to face the opponent they want in the last four, Phillips says maintaining their winning run will come first.

“Finishing in the top spot goes with a great deal of confidence going into the semifinal.

“But at the end of the day, in a tournament like this, we always go out to win every game possible.

“Momentum is a strange thing in cricket. We’re obviously going to go out there and play every game as it comes, and put our best foot forward no matter what.”

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.