Playing all their matches – including the semifinal and final if they make it – at Dubai International Stadium does give India an advantage over their competition. Rohit Sharma’s side will be able to acclimatise to the conditions, which do differ to those of Pakistan, and not be impacted by any travel considerations.
This isn’t the first time India have been able to flex their muscles on the world stage, either.
Now, though, as the Black Caps prepare to face India in a Dubai dead rubber, allrounder Glenn Phillips asserts India being handed any conceivable advantage hasn’t, and doesn’t, enter the team’s thinking.
“For us, there’s no focus on anything like that,” said Phillips. “Obviously, a tournament draw is what it is. We have a ‘no excuses’ mindset. To come out to a tournament, you’re dealt the hand you’re dealt.
“The fact of the matter is India has been dealt that hand – we’re never going to complain about that. We’ll just do the best with what we’ve got.”
In their favour, though, is the Black Caps’ incredible record against India on the biggest stage.
Despite India knocking New Zealand out of the 2023 World Cup, recent history is dominated by Aotearoa – who boast a paltry population of five million, compared to an estimated 1.4 billion.
“That puts us in good stead going forward. Obviously India are strong, and we’re coming off some good form. Recent form is a bit more of a confidence-builder as opposed to what happened a couple of months ago.
“But we’ve trained hard, we’ve worked well, and everyone is about as ready as they can be.”
But while the result itself is largely meaningless on Sunday, there will be one major consequence if the Black Caps can claim victory.
While New Zealand are already through to the semifinals, and will play in Pakistan regardless, their opponent is still to be decided.
Win in Dubai, and the Black Caps will face Australia. Lose, and they’ll face South Africa.
Either is a daunting prospect. While Australia are weakened by missing their pace battery of captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, a transtasman clash in a knockout will make the Kiwis sweat a little.