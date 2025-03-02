Glenn Phillips has done it again. Video / Sky Sport

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss India great Virat Kohli in the batsman’s landmark 300th ODI in the final group match of the Champions Trophy last night.

Kohli fell for 11 off 14 balls as India went onto make 249-9, before their bowlers set up a 44-run victory.

But it was Phillips' fielding marvel that brought the match alive as he dived full stretch to his right at backward point and held on to the ball travelling at pace from Kohli’s bat off fast bowler Matt Henry.

Kohli, 36, stood in disbelief for a few seconds before trudging back to the pavilion as the fans went silent.

Social media, however, was soon abuzz with reactions to the catch: “The Superman of the tournament”, wrote one fan on X.