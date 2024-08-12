Graham Thorpe’s family has revealed the 55-year-old took his own life following a long battle with depression and anxiety.
In an interview with the Times, Thorpe’s wife Amanda and their two daughters, Kitty, 22, and Emma, 19, said that the great England batsman died by suicide last Sunday.
Thorpe attempted to take his own life in May 2022 and, despite treatment, remained seriously ill.
“For the past couple of years, Graham had been suffering from major depression and anxiety,” Amanda said. “This led him to make a serious attempt on his life in May 2022, which resulted in a prolonged stay in an intensive-care unit.
“Despite glimpses of hope and of the old Graham, he continued to suffer from depression and anxiety, which at times got very severe. We supported him as a family and he tried many, many treatments but unfortunately none of them really seemed to work.