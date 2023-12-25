Australian pace-bowler Scott Boland. Photo / SWpix.com

Australian captain Pat Cummins has left the door open for Scott Boland to return to the test arena this summer, despite the paceman being overlooked for the Boxing Day clash with Pakistan.

Victorian hero Boland has starred on home soil at the MCG in the past two years, having burst onto the scene in a brilliant Ashes debut in 2021.

The 34-year-old has taken 10 wickets at 13.80 in Melbourne, including his career-best 6-7 against England.

But he has been unable to force his way into the line-up for the second test against Pakistan, starting on Tuesday, with Cummins to lead the three-man pace attack alongside Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Starc last week declared the pace trio would be capable of playing all five home tests this summer.

But Cummins forecast Boland would be called upon in the near future, with Australia playing two Tests against both the West Indies (home) and New Zealand (away) early in 2024.

“We’re huge fans of Scotty - I don’t think that’s a secret,” Cummins told reporters on Monday.

“It’s very rare that you’re going to get through seven Test matches with the same quick bowling line-up.

“There’s always niggles or things that pop up, so he’s ready to go if anything happens. I’m sure he’ll play a part at some point.”

Cummins asked for patience from Boland, who has taken 15 wickets at 18.20 in three Sheffield Shield matches this season.

“The message is always we absolutely love what you bring, unfortunately you miss out on this one, but don’t change, keep working hard and make sure you stay ready,” Cummins said.

Australia are hot favourites to claim an unbeatable 2-0 series lead against Pakistan, but wet weather could dampen their spirits on Tuesday.

Showers and a possible thunderstorm are forecast, with a chance of more rain in the following days.

“Test matches here seem to have moved a little bit quicker than at other places in the last few years, so I think there will be plenty of time to finish the game,” Cummins said.

He said victory in the Boxing Day Test would be a perfect way to cap his greatest year in cricket after a run of memorable triumphs under his leadership.

“It will be a year that I will probably remember as being the highlight of my cricketing career,” he said.

“I feel like the last dozen or so years are bookmarked by big years ... and this year’s just been another level (with the) Ashes and World Cup and World Test Championship.

“It’s been a really busy year - crazily busy - but in terms of cricket the most satisfying that I’ve personally had, as well as for the family.

“(There have been) a lot of sacrifices this year. A lot of the boys have spent way more time away than they have at home, so it’s good to get together at this time of year and celebrate.”

Who is playing in the Boxing Day test?

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan XI: Imam-Ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Aamir Jamal, Sajid Khan (final team to be confirmed at the coin toss)

Australia confirmed an unchanged lineup for Boxing Day, meaning local boy and fan favourite Scott Boland will miss his first Melbourne Test in three seasons.

Pakistan will make at least three changes, with the injury to Khurram Shahzad forcing their hand in the bowling department. Hasan Ali and Mir Hamza are the frontrunners for the spot. The visitors have made a change to their wicketkeeping stocks, with a poor Test from Sarfaraz Ahmed opening the door for Mohammad Rizwan. Faheem Ashraf has also been omitted.

How to watch the Boxing Day test in NZ?

The Boxing Day test will be shown on Sky Sport 1 from 11am (NZT). The first ball will be bowled at 12.30pm.

Australia vs Pakistan head-to-head

Australia 35 wins, Pakistan 15 wins, 20 draws

Past 10 years: Australia seven wins, Pakistan three wins, three draws

In Australia: Australia 27 wins, Pakistan four wins, seven draws

Most runs: Javed Miandad (1797), Allan Border (1666), Greg Chappell (1581), Ricky Ponting (1537)

Most wickets: Shane Warne (90), Glenn McGrath (80), Dennis Lillee (71), Imran Khan (64)