The Blacks Caps celebrate a wicket during a recent T20 match against Pakistan. Photo / Photosport
Goodwill has been dismissed back to the pavilion in a feisty contractual match between New Zealand Cricket and the New Zealand Cricket Players Association.
A dispute over the players’ name, image and likeness rights is proving an obstacle to compromise, with lawyers padding up to grind out a resolution.
The low-ebb in relations threatens what has largely been a cordial arrangement between the parties since 2001, barring a fractious start.
“We’ve had a really good relationship for about 23 years, but we are dealing with a new NZC now,” NZCPA chief executive Heath Mills said.
“That’s been made clear to us by their recent actions. We’ve received a number of legal letters towards the end of last year, as did our affiliate, the World Cricketers’ Association, where they are essentially claiming ownership of the players through their image rights.
“What they are never given is ownership of those. You can get any fancy lawyer you want to make that argument through our collective agreement, but we will just point to 24 years of history, and every other case around the world.”
So how can the situation best be resolved without introducing mediation?
“New Zealand Cricket must align with every other sport in the world and, if they stop threatening litigation, I’m sure then we can sit down for a reasonable conversation,” Mills said.
“New Zealand Cricket have given Dream the right to use the player images with their trademarks and logos, which is completely normal, but the players must then be free to hand across their individual rights, without any association to the governing body, to other third parties.”