Brendan Taylor returns to Zimbabwe test squad after ban, set to face New Zealand in second test

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor celebrating a century at the ODI 2015 World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor has been added to his country’s test squad after serving a three-and-a-half-year ban, Zimbabwe Cricket announced on Wednesday.

The announcement was made during the first day of play in the first test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand at Queens Sports Club, in Bulawayo. He will be available for the second test, starting at the same venue on August 7.

“I certainly did think it was all done, but here I am – and it’s an overwhelming feeling of gratitude,” said Taylor, 39.

“The last year and a half has certainly been dedicated to my return. I’ve put in an immense amount of work – from fitness to the technical side to diet – and I’m feeling a lot leaner, fitter and mentally stronger.

“That’s only been possible through sobriety.”