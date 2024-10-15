Advertisement
Black Caps v India: Another injury blow for New Zealand as Ben Sears ruled out of test series

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The Black Caps have lost their last four tests, with a tour of India to come. Video / Cameron Pitney

The Black Caps have been dealt another injury blow before their three-test tour of India begins on Wednesday, with fast bowler Ben Sears scratched from the entire series.

The 26-year-old initially remained in New Zealand after experiencing pain in the 0-2 series defeat to Sri Lanka last month, with the hope of recovering in time to travel to India.

However, scans have revealed a tear in Sears’ meniscus, with treatment still to be determined until after further consultation.

As one of few bowlers capable of hitting speeds around the 150 km/h mark, Sears impressed on test debut against Australia earlier this year, taking five wickets - including 4/90 in the second innings - as the Black Caps fell to a series defeat.

Sears’ absence sees him join Kane Williamson on the sidelines, after he too delayed travel to India with a groin issue, and ruled out of the first test.

In Sears’ place, Otago’s Jacob Duffy has been called into the Black Caps’ squad, and will depart for India on Tuesday night before the first test begins on Wednesday.

At the age of 30, Duffy has never played a test for New Zealand, but has taken 11 wickets in six one day internationals at an average of just under 30, and 11 wickets in 14 T20 internationals at 28.27.

In first-class cricket, Duffy has taken an association record 299 wickets for Otago at 32.64 in 102 matches.

“We’re obviously disappointed for Ben who made a strong start to his test career during the home summer and offers a genuine pace option,” said coach Gary Stead.

“It remains to be seen how long we’ll be without him for, but we’re hopeful his road to a full recovery will be a short one.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for Jacob who has been around the test squad before.

“With three tests ahead of us he has every chance of making his test debut.

Before Duffy’s arrival, Tim Southee, Matt Henry and Will O’Rourke loom as the seam options for the three-test series, which begins in Bengaluru.



