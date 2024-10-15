The Black Caps have lost their last four tests, with a tour of India to come. Video / Cameron Pitney

The Black Caps have been dealt another injury blow before their three-test tour of India begins on Wednesday, with fast bowler Ben Sears scratched from the entire series.

The 26-year-old initially remained in New Zealand after experiencing pain in the 0-2 series defeat to Sri Lanka last month, with the hope of recovering in time to travel to India.

However, scans have revealed a tear in Sears’ meniscus, with treatment still to be determined until after further consultation.

As one of few bowlers capable of hitting speeds around the 150 km/h mark, Sears impressed on test debut against Australia earlier this year, taking five wickets - including 4/90 in the second innings - as the Black Caps fell to a series defeat.

Sears’ absence sees him join Kane Williamson on the sidelines, after he too delayed travel to India with a groin issue, and ruled out of the first test.