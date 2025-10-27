Advertisement
Black Caps v England: Zak Foulkes might finally be New Zealand’s Trent Boult alternative

Alex Powell
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

New Zealand's fast bowlers tore through the tourists at the Mount. Video / TVNZ
Physically, Zak Foulkes doesn’t exactly strike the eye as a match-winning fast bowler.

At just under six-foot tall, the 23-year-old isn’t the modern stereotypical build for an international seamer, in a trade where height - and the added bounce it brings - is a weapon in a bowler’s arsenal.

