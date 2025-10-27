Physically, Zak Foulkes doesn’t exactly strike the eye as a match-winning fast bowler.
At just under six-foot tall, the 23-year-old isn’t the modern stereotypical build for an international seamer, in a trade where height - and the added bounce it brings - is a weapon in a bowler’s arsenal.
But having dismantled batting line-ups in one day internationals and test cricket, Foulkes has shown glimpses of the ability to fill the shoes of one of the best to wear the silver fern.
Since Trent Boult’s effective international retirement after last year’s T20 World Cup in the United States and Caribbean, the Black Caps’ seam attack in all formats has, for the most part, lacked variety.
Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears and Nathan Smith swing the ball away from the right hander, a natural skill for a right-arm bowler.
Without a left-armer, though, a repeated dose of tall, right-armers looking to move the ball away from batters, and back into left-handers, allows opposition line-ups to settle, and bank on attacking that repetition.
Even as a right-armer, Foulkes is different. With an unusual action that sees him whip the ball down at a deceptive pace, Foulkes’ brief time in international cricket has seen him find movement back into the right hander, or away from the left-hander.
On test debut against Zimbabwe earlier this year, that natural movement saw Foulkes leave his opposition with little answers, on his way to a second-innings haul of 5/37. That came on top of 4/38 in the first innings, giving Foulkes 9/75 in the match - the best by a New Zealander on debut.
And say what you want about Zimbabwe, Foulkes repeating the dose with 4/41 in New Zealand’s four-wicket victory in Sunday’s ODI series opener against England is another example that the Black Caps have found a player worth investing in.
Were it not for a side injury to Jamieson, it’s more than likely Foulkes would have run the drinks at Bay Oval. Instead, he should have found himself named man-of-the-match, only to see Brook claim it from the losing side.
Instead, a call from captain Mitchell Santner to give Foulkes the new ball at Bay Oval, allowing him to make use of wind blowing across the ground, proved a masterstroke.
Foulkes’ third ball caught the edge of Ben Duckett’s bat through to Tom Latham, the sixth beat the defence of Joe Root, England’s all-time leading run scorer in tests and ODIs, to hit the stumps.
In combination with Matt Henry, Foulkes’ new ball burst left England 56/6, a position that not even a breakneck 135 from captain Harry Brook could rescue them from.
Perhaps the biggest indicator of Foulkes’ ability to fill Boult’s shoes, though, is the fact that three of his four wickets came from moving the ball away from the left-handers.
Make no mistake, Foulkes still has a long way to go if he’s to get near what Boult achieved. The now-36-year-old claimed more than 300 wickets in tests, and 200 in ODIs as the bowling spearhead of arguably the greatest New Zealand side there could ever be.
But even Jacob Oram, the Black Caps’ bowling coach, can’t help but note the similarities between the two.
“We know he can swing it [at] decent enough pace, mid 130s,” said Oram.
“[He has] a bit of a funky release point, which is a bit different for batters to get used to.