“Kyle experienced some stiffness in his side after bowling today and we didn’t want to take any risks at this stage of the summer,” he said.
“We felt it was best for him to sit out this one-day series and give himself the best chance of being ready for the West Indies tour, which starts on November 5 in Auckland.”
It’s another setback for the 2.03m quick, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career.
In 2022, Jamieson was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his back during the Black Caps’ 3-0 series defeat to England. Then, after more than a year out of action after surgery, Jamieson suffered a recurrence of that injury at the start of 2024, this time against South Africa.
A replacement for Jamieson in the squad for the upcoming ODI series against England would be named after the opening round of the Ford Trophy domestic one-day competition.
The Black Caps and England open the three-game series at Bay Oval in Tauranga on Sunday, with the match starting at 2pm.
The series comes after the two sides met for a three-match T20 series, with two of the three fixtures rained out. England won the one completed match by 65 runs.