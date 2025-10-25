Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Black Caps v England: Kyle Jamieson ruled out of ODI series because of injury

Kyle Jamieson will miss thre upcoming ODI series with England. Photo / Photosport

Kyle Jamieson will miss the Black Caps’ upcoming ODI series against England because of injury.

The 30-year-old pace bowler was experiencing stiffness in his left side during training at Bay Oval on Saturday. As a result, he was set to return to Christchurch for further assessment.

The Black Caps were hopeful he would be available to return by the time the West Indies visit in November.

That tour will involve the sides playing five T20s, three ODIs and three tests across November and December.

Coach Rob Walter said the decision to rule out Jamieson was precautionary.