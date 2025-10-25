Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket / Black Caps

Black Caps v England: Kyle Jamieson ruled out of ODI series because of injury

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Kyle Jamieson will miss thre upcoming ODI series with England. Photo / Photosport

Kyle Jamieson will miss thre upcoming ODI series with England. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kyle Jamieson will miss the Black Caps’ upcoming ODI series against England because of injury.

The 30-year-old pace bowler was experiencing stiffness in his left side during training at Bay Oval on Saturday. As a result, he was set to return to Christchurch for further assessment.

The Black Caps

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save