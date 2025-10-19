Our panel breaks down the biggest sporting stories of the week.

Kane Williamson will make his Black Caps return as early as next weekend, after being named in New Zealand’s 14-man squad to face England in three One-Day Internationals.

Williamson, 35, hasn’t played for New Zealand in any format since the Black Caps’ Champions Trophy final defeat to India and has instead spent the winter playing franchise cricket in England.

But after missing the three Twenty20 Internationals against Brendon McCullum’s England with what coach Rob Walter described as a “minor medical issue”, Williamson has been selected for the 50-over format.

Under the terms of his New Zealand Cricket casual playing agreement, Williamson must make himself available for a certain number of series leading into next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, if he’s to be selected.

And while his absence against England in the shortest format gives others the chance to impress, Williamson’s return for the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) will see him link up with Walter for the first time.