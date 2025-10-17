Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket / Black Caps
Updated

Black Caps v England: Devon Conway dropped from Twenty20 first XI, Rachin Ravindra returns to top order

Alex Powell
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Our panel breaks down the biggest sporting stories of the week.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Devon Conway has been dropped from the Black Caps’ Twenty20 playing XI, as captain Mitchell Santner named his side to face England in Christchurch tomorrow.

For most of his international career, Conway has been a walk-up starter for the Black Caps in all formats.

However, the 34-year-old has struggled

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save