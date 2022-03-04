Shane Warne was one of the greatest spin bowlers cricket has ever witnessed. Photo / Photosport

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne's sudden death in Thailand has rocked the sporting world and prompted an outpouring of emotion on social media and beyond.

Warne's management released a brief statement in the early hours of Saturday (AEDT), that he passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack, aged 52.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement reads.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

The Warne family also released a statement, saying: "It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4th March."

Numb. The highlight of my cricketing career was to keep wicket to Warnie. Best seat in the house to watch the maestro at work. Have often felt a tad selfish, that Heals and I pretty much exclusively are the only ones who had that thrill and pleasure at Test level. Rip Warnie.💔😢 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) March 4, 2022

💔 And speechless at the moment. I literally don’t know how to sum up this situation. My friend is gone!!

We have lost one of the Greatest Sportsmen of all time!!

My condolences goes out to his family.

RIP Warnie!! You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/sQOrL9dIyM — Brian Lara (@BrianLara) March 4, 2022

Australian Legend@rajasthanroyals Legend



Was an honour to know you and work with you



This man is a LEGEND ❤️❤️#theking 😢 https://t.co/InZb4mH8fH — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) March 4, 2022

Cannot believe it.

One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.

Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022

Former players, rivals and pundits have paid tribute to Warne, applauding his contribution to cricket. Warne, a former captain of Australia's One-Day International side and vice-captain of the Test team, is considered one of the greatest bowlers of all time. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of Test cricket.

Current Australian test captain Pat Cummins told of growing up with Warne as a cricketing idol.

"We all grew up watching Warnie, idolizing him, we all had posters on his wall, had his ear-rings. What we loved so much about Warnie was his showmanship, his charisma, his tactics, the way he willed himself and the team around him to win games for Australia, and above all else his incredible skills as a legspinner.

"There's so many guys in this team and squad who still hold him as a hero, their all-time favourite player. The game was never the same after Warnie emerged and the game will never be the same after his passing. Rest in peace, King."

Former England all-rounder Kevin Pietersen, who was a close friend of Warne's, tweeted "F***' when the news broke followed by a string of crying emojis and the hashtag #RIPKing."

English cricket star Ian Botham wrote: "I've lost a great friend on and off the playing field. "One of the best" my thoughts are with Jackson Summer & Brooke....RIP Warnster." Former England captain Michael Vaughan posted a lengthy tribute to a person he described as "incredible".

"Shane was the greatest ever cricketer but more than that his character lit up every dressing room, comm box, bar, golf club & friendship group .. his energy & positivity was beyond anyone I have ever known .. he was loyal beyond loyal. Everyone wanted to be around him but ultimately he was just a normal guy who could do incredible things," Vaughan wrote on Instagram.

Indian great Sachin Tendulkar told of Warne's special place in Indian cricket.

"Shocked, stunned & miserable… Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young!"

Pakistani pace-bowling icons Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram acknowledged just how much room Warne took up in cricketing culture in his time, as well as the camaraderie he provided fellow players.

"I'm Shocked and Shattered. Simply can't believe I'm hearing this. Very very sad day for our cricket community. The biggest superstar of my generation gone. Goodbye Legend," Younis wrote.

"I am shocked and extremely sad to hear about the sudden death of my friend Warnie… he has always been in touch and always helpful.. apart from an iconic bowler he was a great entertainer… my condolences to the family and friends .. rest in peace my friend," Akram added.

One of the greatest of all-time.



A legend. A genius.



You changed Cricket.



RIP Shane Warne ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YX91zmssoT — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 4, 2022

Former England batsman Ian Bell wrotested: "Surely not??? Utterly heartbreaking. There are no words. A hero growing up and the greatest player I ever played against. I can't believe it. My thoughts are with his loved ones."

Lancashire and England cricketer Liam Livingstone credited Warne with his inspiring him to be a professional sportsman.

"The day I get my kit, with my new squad number… all came from one man, my idol growing up, the reason I bowl leg spin and the reason I now wear 23. Sad day for the world of cricket!! RIP @ShaneWarne a true cricketing legend!" he wrote.

"Really shocked and sad to hear the news of Shane passing away, it's a very difficult news to digest. One of the greatest legends of the game. We have so many memories together. Can't believe Shane is no more. Honestly life is so unpredictable and so fragile," Pakistan great Saqlain Mushtaq said on Twitter.

"He had all the things a cricketer needed, a lot of self-confidence, a lot of ability, the discipline, passion and desire. Above all he had time to enjoy it. He had great fun playing cricket and resonated with a lot of youngsters. The inspirational legspin he bowled I am sure inspired many, many guys to take up legspin bowling," Former England captain - and the man who faced Warne's 'Ball of the Century' - Mike Gatting told Sky Sports.

"Very sad to learn of the passing of the great Australian cricketer Shane Warne, the greatest leg spinner I have ever seen. Condolences to his family and of course all of Australia cricket fans," West Indies great Curtly Ambrose wrote on Twitter.

"It's shocked us all in the dressing room. My experiences with Shane were someone that absolutely loved the game of cricket, was always a joy to be around, gave so much energy to the sport. As a kid growing up, was a massive idol of mine, someone you wanted to emulate ... the way he won a game on his own, his skill levels incredible," England captain Joe Root told Sky Sports.

"Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball," India captain Virat Kohli onsaid via Twitter.