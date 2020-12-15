Cricket World Cup 2022: Hagley Oval gets final as schedule is confirmed

Hagley Oval remains the host of the final for women's Cricket's showpiece event, as part of the revised draw of the delayed 2022 one-day World Cup in New Zealand.

The Christchurch ground will host the decider in a day-night game on Sunday April 3, as well as a semifinal and three pool matches.

The six lighting towers at Hagley Oval were turned on for the first time today by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Sport Grant Robertson.

White Fern and Cantabrian Amy Satterthwaite was part of the schedule unveiling in Christchurch, and says it's fantastic to see Hagley Oval hold onto the decider.

Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the final in 2022. Photo / Photosport

"To play in a World Cup at our own stomping ground here in Christchurch, under lights, would be a real career highlight.

"It was hard to watch the T20 Women's Cricket World Cup from the sidelines back in March (after giving birth in January) so seeing the match schedule all locked in for the ODI World Cup here in 2022 gives both myself and the rest of the team a target to strive for as we prepare over the next 16 months."

Wellington's Basin Reserve will host the other semifinal.

The tournament, which was delayed by 12 months from its original date in early 2021, will open on Friday March 4 at Bay Oval in Tauranga when the White Ferns take on a yet to be determined qualifier.

The ground will also host a heavyweight clash between defending champions England and India – a rematch of the 2017 tournament's final.

The six host cities of Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin have been retained to carry all 31 fixtures.

White Ferns stars Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu pose with Kiwi great Sir Richard Hadlee and the Women's World Cup trophy. Photo / Photosport

Eden Park has two matches – a marquee tie of the New Zealand against England on March 20, as well as heavyweights India and Australia a day before.

The Basin will be graced by a trans-Tasman tussle between New Zealand and Australia on March 13.

There will be a total of 17 day-night matches spread across four grounds.

Prize money for the tournament will equate to $5.5 million.

New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa and India are the only confirmed teams, with three more to be added. They will emerge from the qualifying tournament taking place in June-July 2021.