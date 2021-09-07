Cricket: White Fern captain Sophie Devine moves up to number one ranking

Sophie Devine batting during the 2nd T20 International against England in Hove. Photosport

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine's player of the match effort against England on Monday has lifted her back to the top of the all-rounders' list in the women's T20I player rankings.

Devine scored 50 and took two for 28 in the second match against England.

Devine was number one among all-rounders for well over a year after first seizing that position in February 2020 and is now ranked joint-first along with England's Natalie Sciver at 371 rating points.

The 32-year-old, who had a record six consecutive scores of 50 or more in the format early last year when she had reached a career-best second place among batters, is now fifth in that list after moving up one slot. In the bowlers' rankings, she is up four places to 30th.

Other New Zealand players to progress in the rankings include Amy Satterthwaite (up two places to 26th) and Maddy Green (up eight places to 65th) among batters, and off-spinner Leigh Kasperek (up one place to 22nd) and medium pacer Hayley Jensen (up eight places to 52nd) among bowlers.