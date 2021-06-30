Cricket: Tim Southee on the dropped catch he thought had lost New Zealand's chances of winning World Test Championship

New Zealand's Tim Southee drops a catch of India's Rishabh Pant during the sixth day of the World Test Championship final. Photo / AP

New Zealand's Tim Southee drops a catch of India's Rishabh Pant during the sixth day of the World Test Championship final. Photo / AP

Black Caps bowler Tim Southee has admitted he thought he'd ruined New Zealand's chances of winning the World Test Championship final after dropping what seemed a vital catch on the final day in Southampton.

The New Zealand vice captain dropped an edge at second slip from Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant off the bowling of Kyle Jamieson on the morning of the sixth day.

At the time India were 82 for four and Pant was on five with New Zealand needing to wrap up the Indian innings to chase for victory.

Southee joined Matt & Jerry on the Hauraki Breakfast from MIQ in Auckland and said it was a horrible feeling when he didn't hold the catch and thought he'd dropped the World Test Championship.

"I'd be lying if it didn't go through my head. Just because of the nature of the way that Pant played. He can take the game away from you in the space of five or six overs. So what was already in a tight game there was some demons thrown around inside my head. But I had to drop those as I bowled the next over. You've just got to suck it up and move on. But I was very relieved when Pant was out.

Pant was eventually dismissed after lunch when he skied one in the air off Trent Boult and was superbly caught by Henry Nicholls for 41.

"It was a horrible feeling. Probably the worst feeling for a cricketer when you drop a catch, you feel like you're letting your mates down," Southee said.

The famous 'dropped the World Cup' line comes from the 1999 World Cup Super Six game between South Africa and Australia when Proteas fielder Herschelle Gibbs failed to hold a straight-forward catch while celebrating the dismissal of Aussie skipper Steve Waugh. Waugh reportedly said "How does it feel to drop the World Cup, Herschelle?" before going on to score a match-winning century and keeping his side in the competition, which they eventually won.

Southee then chimed in to take the final two wickets of the Indian innings before New Zealand chased down 139 to win by eight wickets and claim the inaugural trophy.

Southee, who now has 314 in 79 tests, said he wasn't as confident New Zealand could win the event after a poor start to their campaign in 2019.

"No, two years ago we lost our first test to Sri Lanka but like any world event you hope in entering it that you're there in the end. We played some pretty good cricket along the way and we managed to find ourselves in the last two with a bit of luck along the way as well."

Southee and his fellow returning Black Caps have more than a week left in MIQ before they can celebrate the victory with friends and family.

"It's been an unusual one coming back and being thrown into a hotel for two weeks. It was a pretty special trip to be a part of," he said.

Cheers