Tim Southee's epic MIQ fashion statement, dons winning cable-knit whites on MIQ walk

Tim "the sexy camel" Southee's fashion statement in MIQ has sparked a plea from cricket fans. Photo / Black Caps

Black Caps star Tim Southee is still living on cloud nine after the team's incredible World Test Championship triumph, and he's shown off his passion in amusing style.

While in isolation, the swing bowler couldn't help but make an eye-opening fashion statement by donning his game-worn white cable knit jersey while taking a stroll around MIQ.

The Black Caps took to social media to show off Southee's new look.

"Who loves Test cricket? Tim Southee does. Wearing his Test cap and WTC cable knit on his evening walk in MIQ," they wrote.

As the country deals with a polar blast, Southee can be seen donning his test cap and white match jersey over the top of his pink hoodie.

Social media lit up to weigh in on Southee's fashion statement.

"It's better than 20/20, it's so tactical," one joked.

Another added: "Mr Cool. You the man Tim!"

Southee's fashion statement has resparked an unofficial campaign for the Black Caps to add the white test match cable-knit jersey to their merchandise options for fans.

"Would so love to have that WTC cable knit," one explained

After the Black Caps historic win, the popularity of the cable-knit dramatically rose with fans desperate to get their hands on them.

"Okay, hear me out Black Caps, CCC.

"A one-off World Test Championship Cable Knit, available for purchase. With tweaks so it doesn't infringe on the player versions, but scratching the itch of all those who are in love with it.

"Please?" a fan asked New Zealand Cricket.

Okay, hear me out @BLACKCAPS @CCCNZ.



A one-off World Test Championship Cable Knit, available for purchase. With tweaks so it doesn’t infringe on the player versions, but scratching the itch of all those who are in love with it.



Please? — Heather (@HDiddyNZ) June 25, 2021

The fan's call was also voiced among other cricketing tragics, who believe one should be sent to Australian captain Tim Paine after he wrote off the Black Caps.

"Oh I am so on board for this! I'd probably want two though. One to wear so often it's borderline obnoxious and the other to go straight to the pool room.

"Also, fan collection to send one to Tim Paine?"

If New Zealand Cricket doesn't answer the call, fans are suggesting a petition will be started in the hope of getting their hands on the iconic piece of kit.