Australian cricket legend, Shane Warne, was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Thailand following a suspected heart attack. Video / AP / Getty / NZ Herald

Cricket legend Shane Warne paid tribute to a fellow titan of the sport — Rod Marsh — in a tragic final tweet just hours before he also died from a suspected heart attack.

The iconic sportsman died suddenly in Thailand on Saturday morning local time at the age of 52.

His death came hours after tweeting his "sadness" at the death of Marsh who suffered a heart attack aged 74.

He said: "Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls.

"Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate."

In a brief statement, Warne's management said he died in Thailand after a suspected heart attack.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement reads.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Warne captained the Australia national team in One Day Internationals and was widely considered one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history.

He was credited with reviving the art of leg-spin and during a brilliant 15-year career he took 708 Test wickets — a tally surpassed only by Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who took 800.

Australia opener David Warner tweeted: "Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I'm lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it. #rip, you will both be missed."

Cricket hit by double tragedy

Australian cricket has lost two legends in the space of just 24 hours, Rod Marsh (L) and Shane Warne. Photo / Getty

Warne's death came Aussie cricket legend Rod Marsh died at the age of 74 after suffering a major heart attack last week.

Widely regarded as one of Australia's greatest ever Test players, he had been in a critical condition and had been placed in an induced coma. He was transported to Adelaide earlier this week.

Marsh represented Australia in 96 Test matches and 92 ODIs between 1970 and 1984. He scored 3633 Test runs and claimed 343 catches in his illustrious career and since retirement, has contributed to the game he loves as a coach, commentator and national selector. He was inducted into Cricket Australia's Hall of Fame in 2005.

Marsh had been in Bundaberg, Queensland, for an event organised by Bulls Masters, a non-profit that works with cricket professionals on charitable causes when he suffered the heart attack on February 25.

The cricket world is remembering a true giant of the sport.

He stands immortalised for his iconic tandem act with Aussie speed demon Dennis Lillee where they combined for a record number of dismissals. Their 95 dismissals is a record that has still never been beaten by any duo in Test cricket. Adam Gilchrist and Glenn McGrath combined for 90 wickets in Test cricket.